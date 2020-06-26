All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

348 South HAUSER

348 Hauser Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

348 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
sauna
Enjoy high style living in premier Los Angeles, California 90036. Our luxury, smoke free, pet friendly apartments feature upscale kitchens and bathrooms, gas fireplaces, gated entrances, large private terraces, washers and dryers near the 101 and 10. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Palazzo East is located at 3rd and Hauser. It offers luxury interiors, a saltwater swimming pool, large fitness center, outdoor lounge with fire pit, dog park, electric vehicle chargers, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 South HAUSER have any available units?
348 South HAUSER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 South HAUSER have?
Some of 348 South HAUSER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 South HAUSER currently offering any rent specials?
348 South HAUSER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 South HAUSER pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 South HAUSER is pet friendly.
Does 348 South HAUSER offer parking?
No, 348 South HAUSER does not offer parking.
Does 348 South HAUSER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 South HAUSER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 South HAUSER have a pool?
Yes, 348 South HAUSER has a pool.
Does 348 South HAUSER have accessible units?
No, 348 South HAUSER does not have accessible units.
Does 348 South HAUSER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 South HAUSER has units with dishwashers.
