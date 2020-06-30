All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3475 MOORE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3475 MOORE Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

3475 MOORE Street

3475 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3475 Moore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning contemporary with views in prime Mar Vista Hills location. Rebuilt and remodeled in 2017 by the Hoff-Genoist design duo as their private residence. Unique European design with open and split-level floor plan, high-end finishes and views from almost every room. The 11' high open concept living area includes the living room with private outdoor patio, dining room and kitchen, and a large family room with west facing patio to enjoy the stunning sunsets. There are 5 bedrooms including a luxurious master suite with huge deck and views, and a studio suite with separate access ideal for home office or guests. Multiple outdoor spaces include a large grassy yard and lush mature landscaping creating complete privacy. Separate finished garage with alley entrance. Centrally located yet private and quiet, minutes from the beach and farmer's market, this home is not to be missed! Short term lease option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 MOORE Street have any available units?
3475 MOORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3475 MOORE Street have?
Some of 3475 MOORE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 MOORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3475 MOORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 MOORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 3475 MOORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3475 MOORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3475 MOORE Street offers parking.
Does 3475 MOORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3475 MOORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 MOORE Street have a pool?
No, 3475 MOORE Street does not have a pool.
Does 3475 MOORE Street have accessible units?
No, 3475 MOORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 MOORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3475 MOORE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College