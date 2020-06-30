3475 MOORE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning contemporary with views in prime Mar Vista Hills location. Rebuilt and remodeled in 2017 by the Hoff-Genoist design duo as their private residence. Unique European design with open and split-level floor plan, high-end finishes and views from almost every room. The 11' high open concept living area includes the living room with private outdoor patio, dining room and kitchen, and a large family room with west facing patio to enjoy the stunning sunsets. There are 5 bedrooms including a luxurious master suite with huge deck and views, and a studio suite with separate access ideal for home office or guests. Multiple outdoor spaces include a large grassy yard and lush mature landscaping creating complete privacy. Separate finished garage with alley entrance. Centrally located yet private and quiet, minutes from the beach and farmer's market, this home is not to be missed! Short term lease option available.