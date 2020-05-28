347-5 N. Stanley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Experience the lifestyle of the 1920\'s in one of these quaint yet fully renovated apartment homes. Each one bedroom unit is uncommonly large and much like a house with formal dining room, private front and rear entrance, your very own laundry room and address - no apartment number! The period\'s original details were carefully restored and juxtaposed with modern upgrades like central heating and air conditioning, built-in high speed internet/cable wiring and remote controlled garage parking. Enjoy being at the center of one L.A.\'s most desirable neighborhoods near many destinations including Melrose, Hollywood, Fairfax and The Grove. No pets.

Second Floor One Bedroom Home.

Amenities: Restored Hardwood Floors, Original Decorative Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Private Balcony or Patio*, Stainless Steel Appliances*, Lovingly Restored Antique Stoves*, Dishwashers, Unique Custom Tile Work, Designer Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fan, Spacious Customized Closets, Many Windows, Private Laundry Room Inside, New Plumbing and Electrical, Wired for High Speed Internet/Cable, Automatic Garages, BBQ Area, Walking Distance to The Grove; CBS Television City; Fairfax and Melrose.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer.

Parking: 1.

http://ismrem.com/1609/northstanleyapartments-apartments-for-rent/los-angeles/90036/1-bed-1-bath



IT490118 - IT49IS1609