All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
347-5 N. Stanley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

347-5 N. Stanley Avenue

347 N Stanley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

347 N Stanley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Experience the lifestyle of the 1920\'s in one of these quaint yet fully renovated apartment homes. Each one bedroom unit is uncommonly large and much like a house with formal dining room, private front and rear entrance, your very own laundry room and address - no apartment number! The period\'s original details were carefully restored and juxtaposed with modern upgrades like central heating and air conditioning, built-in high speed internet/cable wiring and remote controlled garage parking. Enjoy being at the center of one L.A.\'s most desirable neighborhoods near many destinations including Melrose, Hollywood, Fairfax and The Grove. No pets.
Second Floor One Bedroom Home.
Amenities: Restored Hardwood Floors, Original Decorative Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Private Balcony or Patio*, Stainless Steel Appliances*, Lovingly Restored Antique Stoves*, Dishwashers, Unique Custom Tile Work, Designer Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fan, Spacious Customized Closets, Many Windows, Private Laundry Room Inside, New Plumbing and Electrical, Wired for High Speed Internet/Cable, Automatic Garages, BBQ Area, Walking Distance to The Grove; CBS Television City; Fairfax and Melrose.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer.
Parking: 1.
http://ismrem.com/1609/northstanleyapartments-apartments-for-rent/los-angeles/90036/1-bed-1-bath

IT490118 - IT49IS1609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue have any available units?
347-5 N. Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
347-5 N. Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347-5 N. Stanley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College