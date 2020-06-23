All apartments in Los Angeles
346 E 116th street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

346 E 116th street

346 East 116th Street · No Longer Available
Location

346 East 116th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
OPEN HOUSE VIEWING SaturDAY 6/08/19 12noon TO 3 PM - Property Id: 76014

Nice spacious 3besroom 2bath located in the heart of Los angeles

house viewing Sunday 6/08/2019 12noon to 3PM
specious 3 bed room 2 bath ready available for rent, newly renovated/remodeling, located in the greater city of Los Angeles California specious 3 bed room 2 bath ready available for rent, newly renovated/remodeling, located in the greater city of Los Angeles California Move into this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house, located in the heart of Los Angeles, close to train station, school and park Newly installed Hardwood Floors, Modern Kitchen,Central Heat, and lot of parking at the back
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76014
Property Id 76014

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 E 116th street have any available units?
346 E 116th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 E 116th street have?
Some of 346 E 116th street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 E 116th street currently offering any rent specials?
346 E 116th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 E 116th street pet-friendly?
No, 346 E 116th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 346 E 116th street offer parking?
Yes, 346 E 116th street offers parking.
Does 346 E 116th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 E 116th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 E 116th street have a pool?
No, 346 E 116th street does not have a pool.
Does 346 E 116th street have accessible units?
No, 346 E 116th street does not have accessible units.
Does 346 E 116th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 E 116th street does not have units with dishwashers.
