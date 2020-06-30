All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

3443 North FIGUEROA Street

3443 N Figueroa Street · No Longer Available
Location

3443 N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly constructed studio apartment available in Cypress Park! This cozy apartment is located behind the main home on the property, yet has no shared walls. The light filled main room features hardwood floors and a charming kitchenette with quartz counters and sleek black appliances, along with a roomy closet. The adjoining bathroom features a gorgeous tiled shower and new vanity. Laundry is just outside, along with a parking space behind the automatic driveway gate. Easy access to the 5 + 110 Freeways and all that nearby Highland Park and DTLA have to offer, not to mention Dodger Stadium and the hiking trails of Elysian Park. Just a few blocks away, find Heirloom LA, Starbucks, vintage stores and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 North FIGUEROA Street have any available units?
3443 North FIGUEROA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 North FIGUEROA Street have?
Some of 3443 North FIGUEROA Street's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 North FIGUEROA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3443 North FIGUEROA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 North FIGUEROA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3443 North FIGUEROA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3443 North FIGUEROA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3443 North FIGUEROA Street offers parking.
Does 3443 North FIGUEROA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 North FIGUEROA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 North FIGUEROA Street have a pool?
No, 3443 North FIGUEROA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3443 North FIGUEROA Street have accessible units?
No, 3443 North FIGUEROA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 North FIGUEROA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 North FIGUEROA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

