3443 North FIGUEROA Street

Newly constructed studio apartment available in Cypress Park! This cozy apartment is located behind the main home on the property, yet has no shared walls. The light filled main room features hardwood floors and a charming kitchenette with quartz counters and sleek black appliances, along with a roomy closet. The adjoining bathroom features a gorgeous tiled shower and new vanity. Laundry is just outside, along with a parking space behind the automatic driveway gate. Easy access to the 5 + 110 Freeways and all that nearby Highland Park and DTLA have to offer, not to mention Dodger Stadium and the hiking trails of Elysian Park. Just a few blocks away, find Heirloom LA, Starbucks, vintage stores and more!