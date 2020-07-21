344 INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE 05/01/2020! Architectural 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, tri-level unit, a very short distance from the famed Abbot Kinney Boulevard! Spacious, light filled living room with open floor plan - perfect for entertaining! Entrance level has a sleek kitchen that opens to dining area and living room with built-ins and a staircase that leads to the sun-drenched loft styled second bedroom. On the bottom floor, the master suite has full bathroom and french doors that lead to an private open patio. This home also includes laundry and one car parking spot (with the possibility for a second). So close to all of the best places Venice has to offer!