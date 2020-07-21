All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 344 INDIANA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
344 INDIANA Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

344 INDIANA Avenue

344 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

344 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 05/01/2020! Architectural 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, tri-level unit, a very short distance from the famed Abbot Kinney Boulevard! Spacious, light filled living room with open floor plan - perfect for entertaining! Entrance level has a sleek kitchen that opens to dining area and living room with built-ins and a staircase that leads to the sun-drenched loft styled second bedroom. On the bottom floor, the master suite has full bathroom and french doors that lead to an private open patio. This home also includes laundry and one car parking spot (with the possibility for a second). So close to all of the best places Venice has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
344 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 344 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
344 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 344 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 344 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 344 INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 344 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 INDIANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 344 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 344 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 344 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 344 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 INDIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Toluca Place
10231 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College