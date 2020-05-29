All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019

3431 Tilden Ave

3431 Tilden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Charming move in ready 3 bedroom/ 1 bath single family home. Conveniently located in a central location minutes away from freeway access in a quiet residential neighborhood. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, separate formal dinning area, remodeled kitchen with all appliances including a washer & dryer. Large 2 car garage with driveway as additional parking. Large backyard with plenty of room for entertaining guests. Start your own garden and make it your home. Call, txt or email us to make an appointment to view the house! Great location! Contact Chrystina to schedule a viewing at 909-368-8120 or 310-450-1444.

Chrystina Richardson Williams
chrystina@lapropertymgmt.com
CalBre #02051610
La's Best Property Mgmt. Inc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5145439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Tilden Ave have any available units?
3431 Tilden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 Tilden Ave have?
Some of 3431 Tilden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Tilden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Tilden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Tilden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Tilden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3431 Tilden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3431 Tilden Ave offers parking.
Does 3431 Tilden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 Tilden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Tilden Ave have a pool?
No, 3431 Tilden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Tilden Ave have accessible units?
No, 3431 Tilden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Tilden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Tilden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
