3431 Tilden Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Charming move in ready 3 bedroom/ 1 bath single family home. Conveniently located in a central location minutes away from freeway access in a quiet residential neighborhood. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, separate formal dinning area, remodeled kitchen with all appliances including a washer & dryer. Large 2 car garage with driveway as additional parking. Large backyard with plenty of room for entertaining guests. Start your own garden and make it your home. Call, txt or email us to make an appointment to view the house! Great location! Contact Chrystina to schedule a viewing at 909-368-8120 or 310-450-1444.



Chrystina Richardson Williams

chrystina@lapropertymgmt.com

CalBre #02051610

La's Best Property Mgmt. Inc



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5145439)