3419 HOLYOKE Drive

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Welcome to a Glassell Park hillside retreat, including views to Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park Observatory, Cemetery, and Getty Museum on clear days. Enjoy ample outdoor entertaining spaces for Dining, Wine, Sunsets and BBQ's. Take in the views while relaxing on your front deck and/or rear backyard with tree top canyon views. . There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in this spacious home, one bedroom has a separate private entrance. Appliances included plus washer/dryer in laundry area. Take advantage of the Glassell Park Recreation Center and Swimming Pool. Nearby schools include Glassell Park Elementary (K-6), Irving STEAM Magnet School (6-8), and Artlab At Sonia Sotomayor Learning Academics School (9-12) Minutes from Dtla or Glendale,Pasadena areas..