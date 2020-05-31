All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

3419 HOLYOKE Drive

3419 Holyoke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3419 Holyoke Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Welcome to a Glassell Park hillside retreat, including views to Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park Observatory, Cemetery, and Getty Museum on clear days. Enjoy ample outdoor entertaining spaces for Dining, Wine, Sunsets and BBQ's. Take in the views while relaxing on your front deck and/or rear backyard with tree top canyon views. . There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in this spacious home, one bedroom has a separate private entrance. Appliances included plus washer/dryer in laundry area. Take advantage of the Glassell Park Recreation Center and Swimming Pool. Nearby schools include Glassell Park Elementary (K-6), Irving STEAM Magnet School (6-8), and Artlab At Sonia Sotomayor Learning Academics School (9-12) Minutes from Dtla or Glendale,Pasadena areas..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 HOLYOKE Drive have any available units?
3419 HOLYOKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 HOLYOKE Drive have?
Some of 3419 HOLYOKE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 HOLYOKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3419 HOLYOKE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 HOLYOKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3419 HOLYOKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3419 HOLYOKE Drive offer parking?
No, 3419 HOLYOKE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3419 HOLYOKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 HOLYOKE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 HOLYOKE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3419 HOLYOKE Drive has a pool.
Does 3419 HOLYOKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3419 HOLYOKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 HOLYOKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 HOLYOKE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
