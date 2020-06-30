All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3416 IONE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3416 IONE Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:53 AM

3416 IONE Drive

3416 Ione Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3416 Ione Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A fully furnished, Mid-Century compound in the Hollywood Hills. 2 houses that open to a central courtyard and heated pool. Floor to ceiling glass walls create a seamless flow between indoor & out. Custom built wood doors, venetian plaster, reclaimed wood flooring and original steel windows. The main house has 2 bedroom and 3 baths, a Boffi Kitchen and a heated, outdoor dining table for alfresco entertaining. Master bedroom French doors open to courtyard; marble slab en-suite bathroom leads out to a cedar spa and shower. With its own barn-door entrance, the second house is a perfect orientation for a detached production office, music studio or guest house (including office, dining/gallery, 2 bedrooms and a kitchenette). A 20,000 sq. ft. lot shrouded in foliage. A sanctuary that's moment from the studios, Hollywood and all the city has to offer. Perfect for entertaining 200, 20 or 2. Impeccably curated, it offers sophistication and finish, privacy and proximity. It's why we live in LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 IONE Drive have any available units?
3416 IONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 IONE Drive have?
Some of 3416 IONE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 IONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3416 IONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 IONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3416 IONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3416 IONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3416 IONE Drive offers parking.
Does 3416 IONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 IONE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 IONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3416 IONE Drive has a pool.
Does 3416 IONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3416 IONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 IONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 IONE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College