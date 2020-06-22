All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3416 E Temple Way

3416 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3416 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Tri-Level condominium for rent in West Covina!
This property offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms w/ 2340 living sqft. central air/heat, private patio, and located in a gated community. Enter the gated patio which leads to the front door and living room. The entry has wood floors, a fireplace, and connects to the kitchen. On the first level of the condo there is one full bedroom w/bathroom. Upstairs you will find three additional large bedrooms including a Master suite. The HOA offers a community pool and great amenities. This property is located off Grand Ave and Holt in the lovely city of West Covina.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: West Covina Unified school district
UTILITIES:Responsibility of the tenants
PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

