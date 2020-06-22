3416 E Temple Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Tri-Level condominium for rent in West Covina!

This property offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms w/ 2340 living sqft. central air/heat, private patio, and located in a gated community. Enter the gated patio which leads to the front door and living room. The entry has wood floors, a fireplace, and connects to the kitchen. On the first level of the condo there is one full bedroom w/bathroom. Upstairs you will find three additional large bedrooms including a Master suite. The HOA offers a community pool and great amenities. This property is located off Grand Ave and Holt in the lovely city of West Covina.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: West Covina Unified school district

UTILITIES:Responsibility of the tenants

PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with application