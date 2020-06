Amenities

Lake Hollywood beautiful retreat available for lease. This guesthouse is located within minutes to everything! The property is located in a quite and residential community where even celebrities are neighbors. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has its own entrance. The entire unit is furnished and ready for move in. The guest house is above ground level so privacy is guaranteed and on a different floor from the main home. The entire space was redone and offers the perfect opportunity for someone looking to be in a quite neighborhood where parking isn't a problem. Owner is willing to offer a shorter rental period for a different price. All utilities are included.