All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3403 GLENHURST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3403 GLENHURST Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:59 AM

3403 GLENHURST Avenue

3403 Glenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3403 Glenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1920's Spanish casita available for lease in Atwater Village! Step through the front gate into a private yard space behind hedges, with room for lounging and dining in style. Inside, find a spacious light-filled living room with newly refinished hardwood floors, Art Nouveau mantel and vintage sconces. The adjoining eat-in kitchen features updated cabinets + countertops and new stainless steel appliances including KitchenAid dishwasher, GE range, refrigerator + stacked washer/dryer. A central hall with ample storage leads to a white tiled bathroom, bright bedroom and an office/bonus room with vintage light fixtures at the rear of the home. Though it is part of a triplex, it feels very private, having its own entrance and yard space and sharing only one common wall with the neighboring home. There is a small garage included for extra storage (not parking). The best of Atwater Village is just around the corner at the great boutiques and restaurants of Glendale Blvd! Available for move in December 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 GLENHURST Avenue have any available units?
3403 GLENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 GLENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 3403 GLENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 GLENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3403 GLENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 GLENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3403 GLENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3403 GLENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3403 GLENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 3403 GLENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 GLENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 GLENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 3403 GLENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3403 GLENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3403 GLENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 GLENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 GLENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College