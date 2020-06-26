3403 GLENHURST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1920's Spanish casita available for lease in Atwater Village! Step through the front gate into a private yard space behind hedges, with room for lounging and dining in style. Inside, find a spacious light-filled living room with newly refinished hardwood floors, Art Nouveau mantel and vintage sconces. The adjoining eat-in kitchen features updated cabinets + countertops and new stainless steel appliances including KitchenAid dishwasher, GE range, refrigerator + stacked washer/dryer. A central hall with ample storage leads to a white tiled bathroom, bright bedroom and an office/bonus room with vintage light fixtures at the rear of the home. Though it is part of a triplex, it feels very private, having its own entrance and yard space and sharing only one common wall with the neighboring home. There is a small garage included for extra storage (not parking). The best of Atwater Village is just around the corner at the great boutiques and restaurants of Glendale Blvd! Available for move in December 7th.