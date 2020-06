Amenities

Lovely 1 bedroom with bright daylight and new finishes. It was recently remodeled with stone countertops and laminate floors throughout. Large bedroom, living room and and kitchen, with plenty of storage. The complex includes 4 buildings and gated parking. It is in the center of Koreatown walking distance from Sweetgreen, Blue Bottle, Quarters KBBQ, starbucks, Normandie Metro Stationer, and 6th Street corridor of shops and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



