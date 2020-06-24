340 North MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully restored spacious lower unit of a character Spanish Duplex on a tree lined street in prime Hancock Park. 2bd/2.5ba plus an office/3rd bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Grand scale Living Room with romantic fireplace, formal dining, Kitchen with Viking Range and breakfast nook, Master Suite features 2 walk in closets & a luxurious Bath. Shared backyard with sundeck, spa, and fruit trees. Electric car charger on premises. With a high walk score of 90, you can easily leave your car at home and stroll to nearby Art Galleries, shops & fine dining.