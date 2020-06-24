340 North MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully restored spacious lower unit of a character Spanish Duplex on a tree lined street in prime Hancock Park. 2bd/2.5ba plus an office/3rd bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Grand scale Living Room with romantic fireplace, formal dining, Kitchen with Viking Range and breakfast nook, Master Suite features 2 walk in closets & a luxurious Bath. Shared backyard with sundeck, spa, and fruit trees. Electric car charger on premises. With a high walk score of 90, you can easily leave your car at home and stroll to nearby Art Galleries, shops & fine dining.