Los Angeles, CA
3374 Floyd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

3374 Floyd

3374 Floyd Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3374 Floyd Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Situated in one of the most desirable and coveted communities in the Hollywood Hills known as the Hollywood Knoll, this home is truly a paradise. This Hollywood hideaway is a rare find for a very private resident with easy access to the major studios. Moments away from Toluca Lake, Studio City, Lake Hollywood, Universal City, Disney Studios as well as the 101 and 134 Fwy. This 3 bed home has an abundance of natural light throughout. French doors lead out to a fabulous private Sqft 1,200 Sqft two-leveled deck. The deck is complete with a sunken top pf the line Spa, water fountain, Gazebo and Lounge area. Perfect for al fresco dining with incredible views of the mountains and firework from the back lot or to just unwind under the Hollywood night sky. The home has been completely remodeled and is turn key with the 3rd bedroom currently used as a walk-in closet and 2 additional master suites. The large kitchen incl. stainless steel appliances with plenty of Cabinets and opens to a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy your meals at the charming setting area overlooking the deck. The property is gated for total privacy from the street, your guest will enter though a tropical landscaped front courtyard. The two car attached garage allows direct access into the home. Available fully furnished. Home is energy efficient incl. solar panels for those electric car enthusiasts. With an emphasis on lifestyle the outdoors defines California living fulfilling every entertainment possibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 Floyd have any available units?
3374 Floyd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3374 Floyd have?
Some of 3374 Floyd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3374 Floyd currently offering any rent specials?
3374 Floyd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 Floyd pet-friendly?
No, 3374 Floyd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3374 Floyd offer parking?
Yes, 3374 Floyd offers parking.
Does 3374 Floyd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3374 Floyd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 Floyd have a pool?
No, 3374 Floyd does not have a pool.
Does 3374 Floyd have accessible units?
No, 3374 Floyd does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 Floyd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3374 Floyd does not have units with dishwashers.

