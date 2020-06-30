3374 Floyd

Amenities

Situated in one of the most desirable and coveted communities in the Hollywood Hills known as the Hollywood Knoll, this home is truly a paradise. This Hollywood hideaway is a rare find for a very private resident with easy access to the major studios. Moments away from Toluca Lake, Studio City, Lake Hollywood, Universal City, Disney Studios as well as the 101 and 134 Fwy. This 3 bed home has an abundance of natural light throughout. French doors lead out to a fabulous private Sqft 1,200 Sqft two-leveled deck. The deck is complete with a sunken top pf the line Spa, water fountain, Gazebo and Lounge area. Perfect for al fresco dining with incredible views of the mountains and firework from the back lot or to just unwind under the Hollywood night sky. The home has been completely remodeled and is turn key with the 3rd bedroom currently used as a walk-in closet and 2 additional master suites. The large kitchen incl. stainless steel appliances with plenty of Cabinets and opens to a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy your meals at the charming setting area overlooking the deck. The property is gated for total privacy from the street, your guest will enter though a tropical landscaped front courtyard. The two car attached garage allows direct access into the home. Available fully furnished. Home is energy efficient incl. solar panels for those electric car enthusiasts. With an emphasis on lifestyle the outdoors defines California living fulfilling every entertainment possibility.