Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Darling Atwater Village back-house with a private garden with fruit trees, a one car garage. In exceptional condition upgraded condition with granite countertops and wood flooring. There is a living room, bedroom, full bathroom and kitchen. The back porch leads to a very private garden. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Glendale Blvd.