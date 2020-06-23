3366 CHARLESTON Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Mediterranean home in the hills of Hollywood near University City Walk & shopping. Features an open floor plan, beautiful details throughout, vaulted ceilings, rich dark wood flooring, custom ironwork, warm & inviting gas fireplace. Beautiful, elegant living, dining and family room all with lots of natural light,. Beautiful canyon and tree top views from the back windows, and decks. Large fully equipped chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a wine cooler and trash compactor. Spacious master suite opens to a luxurious master bath, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub, large walk in custom closet, private balcony with views.2nd master suite with a beautiful massive walk in shower. Central Air & Heat. Sliding doors to an outdoor private patio. (has it's own entrance can be used for 2nd tenant/guest or as a nani's quarters, etc.) Close to Studios & Lake Holly. GREAT walk-able area beautiful neighborhood. (PLEASE click on the Virtual Tour icon)