All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3366 CHARLESTON Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3366 CHARLESTON Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3366 CHARLESTON Way

3366 N Charleston Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3366 N Charleston Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Mediterranean home in the hills of Hollywood near University City Walk & shopping. Features an open floor plan, beautiful details throughout, vaulted ceilings, rich dark wood flooring, custom ironwork, warm & inviting gas fireplace. Beautiful, elegant living, dining and family room all with lots of natural light,. Beautiful canyon and tree top views from the back windows, and decks. Large fully equipped chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a wine cooler and trash compactor. Spacious master suite opens to a luxurious master bath, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub, large walk in custom closet, private balcony with views.2nd master suite with a beautiful massive walk in shower. Central Air & Heat. Sliding doors to an outdoor private patio. (has it's own entrance can be used for 2nd tenant/guest or as a nani's quarters, etc.) Close to Studios & Lake Holly. GREAT walk-able area beautiful neighborhood. (PLEASE click on the Virtual Tour icon)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3366 CHARLESTON Way have any available units?
3366 CHARLESTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3366 CHARLESTON Way have?
Some of 3366 CHARLESTON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3366 CHARLESTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
3366 CHARLESTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3366 CHARLESTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 3366 CHARLESTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3366 CHARLESTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 3366 CHARLESTON Way offers parking.
Does 3366 CHARLESTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3366 CHARLESTON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3366 CHARLESTON Way have a pool?
No, 3366 CHARLESTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 3366 CHARLESTON Way have accessible units?
No, 3366 CHARLESTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3366 CHARLESTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3366 CHARLESTON Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College