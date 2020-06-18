336 North BUNDY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking media room

Charming traditional nestled in the heart of Brentwood. Beautifully updated, this home offers the perfect mix of east coast meets west coast. As you enter you'll appreciate the spacious formal entry which opens to the expansive great room featuring wood beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, a cozy fp, tons of natural light and two sets of French doors that open to the lovely back patio, perfect for entertaining guests. The combined dining area and Chef's kitchen offer an abundance of cabinet space, built in's, and stainless-steel appliances. Down the hall are 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a half bath, and a generously sized playroom which could pose as an office, media room, or 5th bedroom. Just off of the playroom is the recently reconfigured secluded front yard. The exclusive Master Suite is located on the second level and also features a bonus room, perfect for an in-house gym or office/study. Just around the corner from shops, restaurants, and the infamous Brentwood farmers market!