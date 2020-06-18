All apartments in Los Angeles
336 North BUNDY Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:59 AM

336 North BUNDY Drive

336 North Bundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

336 North Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Charming traditional nestled in the heart of Brentwood. Beautifully updated, this home offers the perfect mix of east coast meets west coast. As you enter you'll appreciate the spacious formal entry which opens to the expansive great room featuring wood beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, a cozy fp, tons of natural light and two sets of French doors that open to the lovely back patio, perfect for entertaining guests. The combined dining area and Chef's kitchen offer an abundance of cabinet space, built in's, and stainless-steel appliances. Down the hall are 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a half bath, and a generously sized playroom which could pose as an office, media room, or 5th bedroom. Just off of the playroom is the recently reconfigured secluded front yard. The exclusive Master Suite is located on the second level and also features a bonus room, perfect for an in-house gym or office/study. Just around the corner from shops, restaurants, and the infamous Brentwood farmers market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 North BUNDY Drive have any available units?
336 North BUNDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 North BUNDY Drive have?
Some of 336 North BUNDY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 North BUNDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 North BUNDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 North BUNDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 336 North BUNDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 336 North BUNDY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 336 North BUNDY Drive offers parking.
Does 336 North BUNDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 North BUNDY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 North BUNDY Drive have a pool?
No, 336 North BUNDY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 336 North BUNDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 North BUNDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 North BUNDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 North BUNDY Drive has units with dishwashers.
