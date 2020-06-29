3348 Canton Way

Amenities

Location , Location , Location! Easy access to the Valley and the Westside! Charming split level located in the hills of Studio City. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, volume ceilings and French doors to rear patio. Large kitchen with eating/family room area. Den/Dining room with wood volume ceilings. First level bedroom and bath. Second level Master Bedroom with wood beamed volume ceilings, corner gas fireplace, and canyon views, master bath with round jetted tub. NO wasted space, large ample rooms. Terraced rear hill, flat grassy area, 16 foot Koi Pond with waterfall and large patio area. Flexible floor plan; hardwood flooring in the Living Room and Dining/Den. A very special house. Newer carpeting and interior paint. Move-in ready! French doors to the master bath. Easy access to the valley and Westside, just off Laurel Canyon, north of Mulholland. Carpenter School District! Available April 15th