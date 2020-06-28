All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3345 TARECO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3345 TARECO Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3345 TARECO Drive

3345 Tareco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3345 Tareco Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED! Located in the desirable Lake Hollywood Knolls this beautifully remodeled traditional boasts breathtaking views the moment you open the front door & from every room. Walls of glass & skylights make this a light, bright home, elevated w/ modern appointments throughout. The gourmet kitchen has Viking appls, a large Carrara marble island for creating the culinary masterpiece or casual dining, & is open to all the living areas for social interaction. Rich wood flooring & over-sized Fleetwood sliding doors lead to an outdoor balcony, perfect for outside dining or watching the sunsets. A spacious master suite with private balcony & European-style bath with soaking tub, separate glass shower, designer tile and elegant Carrara marble double vanity. Enormous well-designed master closet. Bonus loft area for office, TV or exercise area. Home automation enables you to control lights, cameras, audio and temperature from your smart phone! Short term lease OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 TARECO Drive have any available units?
3345 TARECO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 TARECO Drive have?
Some of 3345 TARECO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 TARECO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3345 TARECO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 TARECO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3345 TARECO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3345 TARECO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3345 TARECO Drive offers parking.
Does 3345 TARECO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 TARECO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 TARECO Drive have a pool?
No, 3345 TARECO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3345 TARECO Drive have accessible units?
No, 3345 TARECO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 TARECO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3345 TARECO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College