3345 TARECO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED! Located in the desirable Lake Hollywood Knolls this beautifully remodeled traditional boasts breathtaking views the moment you open the front door & from every room. Walls of glass & skylights make this a light, bright home, elevated w/ modern appointments throughout. The gourmet kitchen has Viking appls, a large Carrara marble island for creating the culinary masterpiece or casual dining, & is open to all the living areas for social interaction. Rich wood flooring & over-sized Fleetwood sliding doors lead to an outdoor balcony, perfect for outside dining or watching the sunsets. A spacious master suite with private balcony & European-style bath with soaking tub, separate glass shower, designer tile and elegant Carrara marble double vanity. Enormous well-designed master closet. Bonus loft area for office, TV or exercise area. Home automation enables you to control lights, cameras, audio and temperature from your smart phone! Short term lease OK