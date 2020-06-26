All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2019 at 12:09 AM

3325 Coy Drive

3325 Coy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Coy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Designed by a physicist, this home has spectacular Valley views & unusual architectural elements not found elsewhere. The tall circular tower has large windows looking out on a view, curving stairs leading to a roof deck, and a big skylight and landing at the roof. The tower has a catwalk on the top floor leading to a sitting room with a balcony and fireplace. The living room has a 20-foot tall ceiling and walls of glass. Oak floors throughout and an oak stairway. The double-door entry master suite has a fabulous Valley view, sliding doors to a wraparound balcony, a retreat with a fireplace and balcony, a walk-in closet, a long hang-up closet for suits and dresses, a master bath with a Jacuzzi, marble shower, marble floors, double sinks, & a skylight. Second master suite on the second floor has a walk-in closet, door to the porch, and bath with double sinks, stall shower, and jacuzzi. Large oak and granite kitchen with a Valley view. Large breakfast room and formal dining room have a Valley view. Separate laundry room. 3-car garage. Gardener included. Blocks to Beverly Glen shopping center. Contact Alda Shelton 310-309-7714
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Coy Drive have any available units?
3325 Coy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Coy Drive have?
Some of 3325 Coy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Coy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Coy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Coy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Coy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Coy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Coy Drive offers parking.
Does 3325 Coy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Coy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Coy Drive have a pool?
No, 3325 Coy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Coy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3325 Coy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Coy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Coy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

