3325 Coy Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***



Designed by a physicist, this home has spectacular Valley views & unusual architectural elements not found elsewhere. The tall circular tower has large windows looking out on a view, curving stairs leading to a roof deck, and a big skylight and landing at the roof. The tower has a catwalk on the top floor leading to a sitting room with a balcony and fireplace. The living room has a 20-foot tall ceiling and walls of glass. Oak floors throughout and an oak stairway. The double-door entry master suite has a fabulous Valley view, sliding doors to a wraparound balcony, a retreat with a fireplace and balcony, a walk-in closet, a long hang-up closet for suits and dresses, a master bath with a Jacuzzi, marble shower, marble floors, double sinks, & a skylight. Second master suite on the second floor has a walk-in closet, door to the porch, and bath with double sinks, stall shower, and jacuzzi. Large oak and granite kitchen with a Valley view. Large breakfast room and formal dining room have a Valley view. Separate laundry room. 3-car garage. Gardener included. Blocks to Beverly Glen shopping center. Contact Alda Shelton 310-309-7714

Contact us to schedule a showing.