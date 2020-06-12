3325 Bagley

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

-Fully Furnished One Bedroom + One Bathroom West LA Condo (unfurnished options available as well)

-Available September 2018

-800 Sq. Ft. Spacious Closet and Storage within unit

-Utilities Included (Gas, Water, HOA dues)

-3 month minimum lease (Flexible)

-Newly Re-modeled kitchen, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERTOP and NEW APPLIANCES

-Newly Re-modeled bathroom

-NEW recessed lighting throughout the unit

-NEW hardwood flooring in bedroom

-Queen sized bed, 9 drawer dresser, entertainment center, desk, dining room table, leather couch & chair, 42 flat screen TV in Livingroom, 20 Plasma Flat Screen TV in bedroom

-20 unit gated condominium complex, extremely quiet

-Subterranean parking (1 parking space included)

-Laundry Room on premises

-Walking distance to Downtown Culver City Restaurants, Movie Theater and Shops

-Central location to Santa Monica, Westwood, Beverly Hills, and Century City

-Close proximity to 405 & 10 FWYs.



Please contact for additional photos and descriptions of unit.



.3 miles from Starbucks



.3 miles from Vons/Pavillions Market



.4 miles from Downtown Culver City / Sony Pictures



3.5 miles from UCLA



6.4 miles from USC



5.9 miles from Santa Monica Pier



6 miles from downtown LA



4.7 miles from Marina Del Rey



4.2 miles from Venice Beach



