All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3320 S Bentley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3320 S Bentley Ave
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3320 S Bentley Ave

3320 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3320 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous West LA Pool Home - Beautiful West Los Angeles home located on a charming cul-de-sac with an updated and comfortable interior, classic curbside appeal, and sparkling private pool. This home has much to offer! Well-organized living space includes tastefully remodeled kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, large and bright family room and built-in cabinetry in the dining room. Master bedroom has attached bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath with tub. French doors from bedrooms to backyard. Light and bright with neutral color pallet, this home has many elegant touches throughout. A must see! Conveniently located blocks away from highly desirable Clover Avenue Elementary School and Trader Joe s. Attached garage with access to home. Pool maintenance and gardener included. Non-smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 S Bentley Ave have any available units?
3320 S Bentley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 S Bentley Ave have?
Some of 3320 S Bentley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 S Bentley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3320 S Bentley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 S Bentley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3320 S Bentley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3320 S Bentley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3320 S Bentley Ave offers parking.
Does 3320 S Bentley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 S Bentley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 S Bentley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3320 S Bentley Ave has a pool.
Does 3320 S Bentley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3320 S Bentley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 S Bentley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 S Bentley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College