3320 S Bentley Ave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous West LA Pool Home - Beautiful West Los Angeles home located on a charming cul-de-sac with an updated and comfortable interior, classic curbside appeal, and sparkling private pool. This home has much to offer! Well-organized living space includes tastefully remodeled kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, large and bright family room and built-in cabinetry in the dining room. Master bedroom has attached bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and full bath with tub. French doors from bedrooms to backyard. Light and bright with neutral color pallet, this home has many elegant touches throughout. A must see! Conveniently located blocks away from highly desirable Clover Avenue Elementary School and Trader Joe s. Attached garage with access to home. Pool maintenance and gardener included. Non-smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4921175)