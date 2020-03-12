All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3320 Primera Avenue

3320 N Primera Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3320 N Primera Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This modern mid-century home is nestled in the Hollywood Knolls neighborhood (also referred to as the Cahuenga Pass/East Hollywood Hills area). Features include an updated kitchen with a breakfast area and recently installed granite counters, stainless steel gas cook top,dishwasher, refrigerator and sink. The formal living room is highlighted by a stone fireplace and newer sliding glass doors that overlook the private grassy yard - ideal for entertaining and day-to-day living. There is a family room and dining area adjacent to the kitchen,and a separate laundry/storage room complete with a washer and dryer. The master suite has tons of closet space,dressing area and a private bathroom with a double granite vanity and over-sized tiled shower. The two generously sized guest bedrooms have plenty of natural light and storage,and one of the bedrooms has direct access to the guest bathroom. Other features include newer paint and engineered wood flooring throughout,automatic sprinkler systems,central air/heat,and a double car garage with additional storage and recently installed automatic garage door and opener. The property has beautiful canyon and city views,and is centrally located to Universal City, major studios,restaurants,Hollywood Bowl, Griffith Park and easy access to downtown Los Angeles and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Primera Avenue have any available units?
3320 Primera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Primera Avenue have?
Some of 3320 Primera Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Primera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Primera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Primera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Primera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3320 Primera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Primera Avenue offers parking.
Does 3320 Primera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 Primera Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Primera Avenue have a pool?
No, 3320 Primera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Primera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3320 Primera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Primera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Primera Avenue has units with dishwashers.
