Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

3319 CHARLESTON Way

3319 Charleston Way · No Longer Available
Location

3319 Charleston Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Live the Hollywood dream in this dramatic re-imagined four-bedroom view estate, in the coveted Hollywood Manor. This spacious and light-infused home is a perfect blend of organic and sleek finishes, enhanced by mountain and city-light views from nearly every room. The open floor plan offers a combined kitchen, bar, dining and living room where boundaries of the interior disappear with a wall of folding glass doors. The center-island kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances and Caesarstone counter tops. The rear yard is perfect for dining, leisure and play. The main floor contains the master suite, a secondary en suite bedroom, powder room and laundry room. Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms and a space in which a home theater could accommodate 14 people. Live in luxury and security with the latest technology including Whole Home Smart Lighting and Sound, Nest Thermostats and security cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 CHARLESTON Way have any available units?
3319 CHARLESTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 CHARLESTON Way have?
Some of 3319 CHARLESTON Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 CHARLESTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
3319 CHARLESTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 CHARLESTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 3319 CHARLESTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3319 CHARLESTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 3319 CHARLESTON Way offers parking.
Does 3319 CHARLESTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 CHARLESTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 CHARLESTON Way have a pool?
No, 3319 CHARLESTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 3319 CHARLESTON Way have accessible units?
No, 3319 CHARLESTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 CHARLESTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 CHARLESTON Way has units with dishwashers.
