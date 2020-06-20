3319 CHARLESTON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Live the Hollywood dream in this dramatic re-imagined four-bedroom view estate, in the coveted Hollywood Manor. This spacious and light-infused home is a perfect blend of organic and sleek finishes, enhanced by mountain and city-light views from nearly every room. The open floor plan offers a combined kitchen, bar, dining and living room where boundaries of the interior disappear with a wall of folding glass doors. The center-island kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances and Caesarstone counter tops. The rear yard is perfect for dining, leisure and play. The main floor contains the master suite, a secondary en suite bedroom, powder room and laundry room. Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms and a space in which a home theater could accommodate 14 people. Live in luxury and security with the latest technology including Whole Home Smart Lighting and Sound, Nest Thermostats and security cameras.