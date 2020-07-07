All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

3315 Griffith Park Blvd #206

3315 N Griffith Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3315 N Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Rare Condo Vacancy in Los Feliz! - FINAL SHOWING 3/20/19 4:45-5:00PM!

Spacious condo in the Los Feliz area comes with 2 parking spaces in a gated building, Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, dining room, two balconies that come out of living room and master bedroom.

This unit includes Stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave all black and stainless steel. Washer and dryer units included with lease.
Balcony in kitchen as well. Central air and heat system. Walk in closet in master bedroom and closets everywhere!

Storage above parking area. Elevator, community Jacuzzi and yard!

You are in the ideal spot if you work in Hollywood, Glendale, Burbank or even from Home! Seconds away from the 5, 101 and 210 freeways!

You are a stone's throw away from the Los Feliz Village and countless shops and restaurants!!!

This is a rare opportunity for the area, act now before it's too late!

website: brucejay.appfoliowebsite.com
CALL FOR SHOWINGS- 323 660 3600 x303

*SHOWINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE OR CANCELLATION IF CONFIRMATIONS ARE NOT SUBMITTED UPON REQUEST*

IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THIS SHOWING, PLEASE CONFIRM BY CLICKING ON THE "CONTACT US" BUTTON ABOVE AND COMPLETING A GUEST CARD. ON THE GUEST CARD YOU CAN ALSO SUBMIT ANY ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS.

APPLICATION FEE NONREFUNDABLE
No pets
Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748

(RLNE2435650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

