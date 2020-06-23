All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3307 Compton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3307 Compton Ave
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

3307 Compton Ave

3307 Compton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3307 Compton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home near USC - Open House Saturday (9/14) 10AM-11AM

Lovely 3 Bedroom House waiting for you to make it home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath home, large living room with a fireplace available now! The home has 1,113 sq. ft. of living space, carpeted bedrooms, tiled kitchen and a private front yard.

Located near Grand Central Market, Staples Center, Downtown Los Angeles Arts District all 20 minutes away. Convenient access to the 10, the 110, the 5, the 710 and various other destinations.

Contact the Leasing Department at Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com or (310) 461-4941 for further details.

(RLNE5145510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Compton Ave have any available units?
3307 Compton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3307 Compton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Compton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Compton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Compton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3307 Compton Ave offer parking?
No, 3307 Compton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3307 Compton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 Compton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Compton Ave have a pool?
No, 3307 Compton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Compton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3307 Compton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Compton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 Compton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 Compton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 Compton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College