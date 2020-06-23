3307 Compton Ave

Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home near USC - Open House Saturday (9/14) 10AM-11AM



Lovely 3 Bedroom House waiting for you to make it home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath home, large living room with a fireplace available now! The home has 1,113 sq. ft. of living space, carpeted bedrooms, tiled kitchen and a private front yard.



Located near Grand Central Market, Staples Center, Downtown Los Angeles Arts District all 20 minutes away. Convenient access to the 10, the 110, the 5, the 710 and various other destinations.



Contact the Leasing Department at Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com or (310) 461-4941 for further details.



(RLNE5145510)