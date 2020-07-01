All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3306 London St # 1 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3306 London St # 1 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3306 London St # 1 1

3306 London St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3306 London St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
London Front House - Property Id: 191188

Newly renovated artistically designed home in Silver Lake with large backyard. 2 bedrooms plus large loft /2 bathrooms, which includes: new washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, independent minisplit air conditioning in every room, engineered wood flooring, designer faucets, quartz counter tops, custom made tile. Long driveway can fit 4 to 5 cars. Security system included high def cameras, keyless entry and 24 hour on-call response service. Living room has App controlled lighting system. Large backyard is pet friendly and perfect for hosting friends and family! Near Silver Lake Ramen, Lamill Coffee, Silver Lake Reservoir, and Silver Lake Dog Park. Short commute to DTLA Downtown LA and Hollywood. No smoking Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, internet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191188
Property Id 191188

(RLNE5402077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 London St # 1 1 have any available units?
3306 London St # 1 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 London St # 1 1 have?
Some of 3306 London St # 1 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 London St # 1 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3306 London St # 1 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 London St # 1 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 London St # 1 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3306 London St # 1 1 offer parking?
No, 3306 London St # 1 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3306 London St # 1 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 London St # 1 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 London St # 1 1 have a pool?
No, 3306 London St # 1 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3306 London St # 1 1 have accessible units?
No, 3306 London St # 1 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 London St # 1 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 London St # 1 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College