3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Midcentury ranch home located in the prestigious Longridge Estates neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. This light-filled, serene home boasts three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms and an expansive entertainer's yard. Upon entering the foyer, one is welcomed by a large formal living room with double sided stone fireplace shared with an equally large family room with walls of glasses leading to the lush yard. Bright chef's kitchen includes newer stainless steal appliances, ample countertop space, and a breakfast eat-in area. Hallway leads to a spacious master retreat with custom walk-in closet plus 2 additional closets and an ensuite dual vanity bathroom. Hardwood floors, custom shutters, indoor laundry closet with washer and dryer included and attached 2 car garage are a few additional features of the home. Private entertainer's yard has manicured landscaping, a vast grassy lawn and patio perfect for dining and relaxing outdoors. Moments away from top shops, restaurants and schools.