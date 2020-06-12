All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue

3300 Longridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3300 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Midcentury ranch home located in the prestigious Longridge Estates neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. This light-filled, serene home boasts three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms and an expansive entertainer's yard. Upon entering the foyer, one is welcomed by a large formal living room with double sided stone fireplace shared with an equally large family room with walls of glasses leading to the lush yard. Bright chef's kitchen includes newer stainless steal appliances, ample countertop space, and a breakfast eat-in area. Hallway leads to a spacious master retreat with custom walk-in closet plus 2 additional closets and an ensuite dual vanity bathroom. Hardwood floors, custom shutters, indoor laundry closet with washer and dryer included and attached 2 car garage are a few additional features of the home. Private entertainer's yard has manicured landscaping, a vast grassy lawn and patio perfect for dining and relaxing outdoors. Moments away from top shops, restaurants and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 LONGRIDGE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College