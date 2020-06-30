330 S Barrington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Striking unit in popular Brentwood Village location, vastly open interior space opens to a large entertainment patio overlooking a peaceful forest of trees. The owner has taken modern living and style to the max, you will not find another condo like this one. Blonde wood inspired flooring throughout inspires a seamless interplay of architecture and light. Each bathroom is highlighted by ultra modern, unique, custom accent lighting, and top of the line fixtures. The exceptionally luxurious master bath features double vanities, custom made mirrors and white Italian porcelain flooring. There is of course an in unit laundry, recessed lighting throughout, custom modern window shades and central air conditioning. Interior photos to come in the next few days, however you may want to be the first to see this very special and unique offering.