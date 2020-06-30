All apartments in Los Angeles
330 S Barrington Avenue

330 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

330 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Striking unit in popular Brentwood Village location, vastly open interior space opens to a large entertainment patio overlooking a peaceful forest of trees. The owner has taken modern living and style to the max, you will not find another condo like this one. Blonde wood inspired flooring throughout inspires a seamless interplay of architecture and light. Each bathroom is highlighted by ultra modern, unique, custom accent lighting, and top of the line fixtures. The exceptionally luxurious master bath features double vanities, custom made mirrors and white Italian porcelain flooring. There is of course an in unit laundry, recessed lighting throughout, custom modern window shades and central air conditioning. Interior photos to come in the next few days, however you may want to be the first to see this very special and unique offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Barrington Avenue have any available units?
330 S Barrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 S Barrington Avenue have?
Some of 330 S Barrington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S Barrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Barrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Barrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 330 S Barrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 330 S Barrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 330 S Barrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 330 S Barrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 S Barrington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Barrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 330 S Barrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Barrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 S Barrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Barrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S Barrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

