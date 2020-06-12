All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3295 PERLITA Avenue

3295 Perlita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3295 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Atwater Village cottage available for lease! A small separate back house behind a three unit building that has no shared walls and a private patio. Enter into the spacious open plan living/dining area with hardwood floors and plenty of windows. A central hall leads to a bright bedroom with parquet floors and en-suite bathroom. The petite kitchen features wood cabinetry and a back door leading to the private patio space perfect for enjoying the outdoors, including a gorgeous fig tree. Also has a private washer/dryer for this unit. This is a non-smoking building. Just a few blocks away from Atwater's best shops and dining spots on Glendale Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3295 PERLITA Avenue have any available units?
3295 PERLITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3295 PERLITA Avenue have?
Some of 3295 PERLITA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3295 PERLITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3295 PERLITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 PERLITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3295 PERLITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3295 PERLITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3295 PERLITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3295 PERLITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3295 PERLITA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 PERLITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3295 PERLITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3295 PERLITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3295 PERLITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 PERLITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3295 PERLITA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
