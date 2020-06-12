3295 PERLITA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy Atwater Village cottage available for lease! A small separate back house behind a three unit building that has no shared walls and a private patio. Enter into the spacious open plan living/dining area with hardwood floors and plenty of windows. A central hall leads to a bright bedroom with parquet floors and en-suite bathroom. The petite kitchen features wood cabinetry and a back door leading to the private patio space perfect for enjoying the outdoors, including a gorgeous fig tree. Also has a private washer/dryer for this unit. This is a non-smoking building. Just a few blocks away from Atwater's best shops and dining spots on Glendale Blvd!