3288 Earlmar Drive

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Charming 3bed 2 bath home in the coveted, prime area of Cheviot Hills. Zoned for the acclaimed Castle Heights Elementary School, and across the street for the newly remodeled Griffin Club.



Freshly painted with brand new hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances: fridge, oven range, washer and dryer. Conveniently close to parks, Expo line, Trader Joes, coffee shops and restaurants.



Minimum one year lease. Renters to pay for utilities and carry renter's insurance.



Call agent for private showing.