All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3288 Earlmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3288 Earlmar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3288 Earlmar Drive

3288 Earlmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3288 Earlmar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Cheviot Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Charming 3bed 2 bath home in the coveted, prime area of Cheviot Hills. Zoned for the acclaimed Castle Heights Elementary School, and across the street for the newly remodeled Griffin Club.

Freshly painted with brand new hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances: fridge, oven range, washer and dryer. Conveniently close to parks, Expo line, Trader Joes, coffee shops and restaurants.

Minimum one year lease. Renters to pay for utilities and carry renter's insurance.

Call agent for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Earlmar Drive have any available units?
3288 Earlmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3288 Earlmar Drive have?
Some of 3288 Earlmar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3288 Earlmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Earlmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Earlmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3288 Earlmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3288 Earlmar Drive offer parking?
No, 3288 Earlmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3288 Earlmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3288 Earlmar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Earlmar Drive have a pool?
No, 3288 Earlmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3288 Earlmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3288 Earlmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Earlmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3288 Earlmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College