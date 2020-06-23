3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fire pit bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

This beautiful Hollywood Hills hideaway is the perfect blend of modern design and understated elegance. Gated and private, this three-bedroom home was re-imagined by the iconic Nicole Sassaman and features open-space design with ample natural light, bespoke custom cabinetry, gourmet kitchen, en-suite bedrooms, and a beautiful private garden with outdoor barbecue, dining, and fire pit. As smart as it is stylish, this home features cutting-edge technology including Control 4, drop-down hidden projector, built-in sound system, Velux Solar sky lights, and fully integrated Miele appliances. Located on one of the most coveted streets up Beachwood Canyon, this intimate and chic home offers an extraordinary living experience just moments from the heart of Hollywood.