Los Angeles, CA
3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive

3279 Ledgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Ledgewood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful Hollywood Hills hideaway is the perfect blend of modern design and understated elegance. Gated and private, this three-bedroom home was re-imagined by the iconic Nicole Sassaman and features open-space design with ample natural light, bespoke custom cabinetry, gourmet kitchen, en-suite bedrooms, and a beautiful private garden with outdoor barbecue, dining, and fire pit. As smart as it is stylish, this home features cutting-edge technology including Control 4, drop-down hidden projector, built-in sound system, Velux Solar sky lights, and fully integrated Miele appliances. Located on one of the most coveted streets up Beachwood Canyon, this intimate and chic home offers an extraordinary living experience just moments from the heart of Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive have any available units?
3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3279 LEDGEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
