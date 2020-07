Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A delightful 1926 two story English style house that has been recently remodeled and yet it has kept it's original charm. A charming kitchen including honed granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a bright cozy breakfast room. The spacious living and dining rooms with french doors and gorgeous new hardwood floors. A walk in attic and plenty of storage. A great location between The Beverly Center and The Grove. A great yard, deck and two car garage.