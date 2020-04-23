All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

3260 Descanso Drive

3260 Descanso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Descanso Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Ultra Modern + Premium Chef Kitchen Extra Large Studio with tons of natural light and windows so it feels like a 1BR! Nestled up in the Hills just off Sunset Blvd in Mega Prime Silverlake. Boutique 1920's building, super solid construction. Gorgeous tree-lined streets that offer sweeping views of the Silverlake Canyon and DTLA. This location is truly remarkable. Must see in person to believe. Stunning and unique neighborhood. Kitchen backsplash is absolutely gorgeous. Bathroom is extra large and Subway Tile makes you feel like you are in the heart of the city! Ample street parking available on mostly private single family residential neighborhood. On-site parking option is avail if needed.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

12 month lease only
small pets allowed

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3260-descanso-dr-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa-unit-1/aecdc354-9418-409a-a126-51b0cbb340da

(RLNE5128697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Descanso Drive have any available units?
3260 Descanso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 Descanso Drive have?
Some of 3260 Descanso Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Descanso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Descanso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Descanso Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 Descanso Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3260 Descanso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Descanso Drive offers parking.
Does 3260 Descanso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 Descanso Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Descanso Drive have a pool?
No, 3260 Descanso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Descanso Drive have accessible units?
No, 3260 Descanso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Descanso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 Descanso Drive has units with dishwashers.
