3260 Descanso Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Ultra Modern + Premium Chef Kitchen Extra Large Studio with tons of natural light and windows so it feels like a 1BR! Nestled up in the Hills just off Sunset Blvd in Mega Prime Silverlake. Boutique 1920's building, super solid construction. Gorgeous tree-lined streets that offer sweeping views of the Silverlake Canyon and DTLA. This location is truly remarkable. Must see in person to believe. Stunning and unique neighborhood. Kitchen backsplash is absolutely gorgeous. Bathroom is extra large and Subway Tile makes you feel like you are in the heart of the city! Ample street parking available on mostly private single family residential neighborhood. On-site parking option is avail if needed.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)



12 month lease only

small pets allowed



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3260-descanso-dr-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa-unit-1/aecdc354-9418-409a-a126-51b0cbb340da



(RLNE5128697)