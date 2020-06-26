All apartments in Los Angeles
3251 TILDEN Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

3251 TILDEN Avenue

3251 Tilden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3251 Tilden Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Welcome home to this quiet cul de sac 4 bedroom, + 2 baths, in the heart of WestSide Village.Located within walking distance to Trader Joe's, award winning Clover Elementary, Metro lines and less than 2 miles to Westside Pavilion, Google, UCLA, LeLycee, Sony. Every major artery to offset freeway traffic is accessible within a few blocks. Beach is a few miles, LAX, Marina del Rey, Playa Vista, Culver City, Century City, Beverly Hills, Westwood, Sawtelle, Brentwood, Fox Hills and Venice, truly the most convenient location!Peaceful front porch overlooking lovely yard with established landscaping.Huge broad terraced yard with Bocce Ball, patios and decks, fruit trees, rose gardens, play areas and privacy.Newly upgraded home has mostly hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances in kitchen and new washer/dryer.Central air and heat insures comfort.Living room with fireplace open to the dining room and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 TILDEN Avenue have any available units?
3251 TILDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 TILDEN Avenue have?
Some of 3251 TILDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 TILDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3251 TILDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 TILDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3251 TILDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3251 TILDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3251 TILDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3251 TILDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 TILDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 TILDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3251 TILDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3251 TILDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3251 TILDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 TILDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 TILDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
