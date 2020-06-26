3251 TILDEN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Welcome home to this quiet cul de sac 4 bedroom, + 2 baths, in the heart of WestSide Village.Located within walking distance to Trader Joe's, award winning Clover Elementary, Metro lines and less than 2 miles to Westside Pavilion, Google, UCLA, LeLycee, Sony. Every major artery to offset freeway traffic is accessible within a few blocks. Beach is a few miles, LAX, Marina del Rey, Playa Vista, Culver City, Century City, Beverly Hills, Westwood, Sawtelle, Brentwood, Fox Hills and Venice, truly the most convenient location!Peaceful front porch overlooking lovely yard with established landscaping.Huge broad terraced yard with Bocce Ball, patios and decks, fruit trees, rose gardens, play areas and privacy.Newly upgraded home has mostly hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances in kitchen and new washer/dryer.Central air and heat insures comfort.Living room with fireplace open to the dining room and kitchen.