3251 GLENHURST Avenue

Amenities
Meet your Garden of Delights! Upper unit of this meticulously maintained, Spanish Revival Duplex, is nestled among the treetops, with views of greenery from all windows. The 2 bed 1 bath sanctuary in Atwater Village, is the ultimate destination for the formidable peace you have so longed for. Honey brown, Wooden flrs in Living rm, Kitchen, Dining & Laundry; Tile in Bathrm; Carpet in Bedrms. Dining Rm & Bedrms have wooden air-cooling Hunter ceiling fans. Lots of Light, Amazing Cross Breezes. Refurbished, Golden Oak backdoor leads to a lush side yard. Enjoy the ambiance of the large fountain as you enter the gated magical landscape inclusive of mature avocado, lemon, mango, cypress & Victorian boxwood trees. Wrought iron gates, hedges & bougainvillea enclose the lot. Compound includes Alarm System & Security Cameras.