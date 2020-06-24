All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

3251 GLENHURST Avenue

3251 Glenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3251 Glenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
alarm system
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Meet your Garden of Delights! Upper unit of this meticulously maintained, Spanish Revival Duplex, is nestled among the treetops, with views of greenery from all windows. The 2 bed 1 bath sanctuary in Atwater Village, is the ultimate destination for the formidable peace you have so longed for. Honey brown, Wooden flrs in Living rm, Kitchen, Dining & Laundry; Tile in Bathrm; Carpet in Bedrms. Dining Rm & Bedrms have wooden air-cooling Hunter ceiling fans. Lots of Light, Amazing Cross Breezes. Refurbished, Golden Oak backdoor leads to a lush side yard. Enjoy the ambiance of the large fountain as you enter the gated magical landscape inclusive of mature avocado, lemon, mango, cypress & Victorian boxwood trees. Wrought iron gates, hedges & bougainvillea enclose the lot. Compound includes Alarm System & Security Cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 GLENHURST Avenue have any available units?
3251 GLENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 GLENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 3251 GLENHURST Avenue's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 GLENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3251 GLENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 GLENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3251 GLENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3251 GLENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3251 GLENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 3251 GLENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 GLENHURST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 GLENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 3251 GLENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3251 GLENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3251 GLENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 GLENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 GLENHURST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
