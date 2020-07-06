3244 Lowry Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

This lovely house was built in the 1920's and was the operating station for Laemmle Theaters back in the fifties. It is on a well kept and upscale residential street. There is a fenced-in backyard with avocado, guava, orange, lemon and loquat trees. The unit is the top floor of the house, totals approximately 2200 sq. ft., has its own private entrances and shared laundry facilities with the downstairs unit just off the kitchen on service porch. Home features central heat & AC, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms, formal dining room, a large kitchen with breakfast area, dishwasher, and lots of cabinets. Living room has 16 ft. barrel ceiling and built in bookcases. The master bedroom has a deck. Equal distance to Hillhurst and the Fountain. Rent includes utilities.