Los Angeles, CA
3244 Lowry Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

3244 Lowry Road

3244 Lowry Road · No Longer Available
Location

3244 Lowry Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
This lovely house was built in the 1920's and was the operating station for Laemmle Theaters back in the fifties. It is on a well kept and upscale residential street. There is a fenced-in backyard with avocado, guava, orange, lemon and loquat trees. The unit is the top floor of the house, totals approximately 2200 sq. ft., has its own private entrances and shared laundry facilities with the downstairs unit just off the kitchen on service porch. Home features central heat & AC, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms, formal dining room, a large kitchen with breakfast area, dishwasher, and lots of cabinets. Living room has 16 ft. barrel ceiling and built in bookcases. The master bedroom has a deck. Equal distance to Hillhurst and the Fountain. Rent includes utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Lowry Road have any available units?
3244 Lowry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 Lowry Road have?
Some of 3244 Lowry Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Lowry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Lowry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Lowry Road pet-friendly?
No, 3244 Lowry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3244 Lowry Road offer parking?
Yes, 3244 Lowry Road offers parking.
Does 3244 Lowry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Lowry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Lowry Road have a pool?
No, 3244 Lowry Road does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Lowry Road have accessible units?
No, 3244 Lowry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Lowry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Lowry Road has units with dishwashers.

