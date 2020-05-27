3240 CASTALIA Avenue

Amenities
A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath located in the quaint community of El Sereno awaits you! Part of a fourplex (4 unit building), this spacious unit has hardwood floors throughout, central AC/Heat and stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave). There is shared laundry in the back of the building and two side by side parking spots included. This unit is centrally located within a few miles of DTLA and is nestled in-between the nearby communities of South Pasadena, Alhambra, Montecito Heights & Highland Park. Pets to be considered on a case-by-case basis. Come and see it today!