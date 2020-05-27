All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

3240 Castalia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath located in the quaint community of El Sereno awaits you! Part of a fourplex (4 unit building), this spacious unit has hardwood floors throughout, central AC/Heat and stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave). There is shared laundry in the back of the building and two side by side parking spots included. This unit is centrally located within a few miles of DTLA and is nestled in-between the nearby communities of South Pasadena, Alhambra, Montecito Heights & Highland Park. Pets to be considered on a case-by-case basis. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

