3223 W 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym on-site laundry sauna

The Summit on sixth sophisticated urban -living style condominium. It is most popular and desirable area which is located in Wilshire center (Koreatown area). This signature residence offers hardwood floor, Granite kitchen with island and fully occupied stainless appliances. Bright and open floor plan with high ceiling. Two Bedrooms and Two full baths . 2nd bedroom is currently used as office / dean (no closet inside room). Fully updated master bathroom and 2nd full bath. Washer & Dryer in separated laundry room . Nice street view from living room . 24 Hour Concierge , 24 Hour security , world class workout Gym, Indoor golf simulation , steam sauna , club house, close to mart , restaurants, hospital , bank and freeway . Great opportunity for new buyer . Must see !