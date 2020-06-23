All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:10 PM

3223 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3223 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
sauna
The Summit on sixth sophisticated urban -living style condominium. It is most popular and desirable area which is located in Wilshire center (Koreatown area). This signature residence offers hardwood floor, Granite kitchen with island and fully occupied stainless appliances. Bright and open floor plan with high ceiling. Two Bedrooms and Two full baths . 2nd bedroom is currently used as office / dean (no closet inside room). Fully updated master bathroom and 2nd full bath. Washer & Dryer in separated laundry room . Nice street view from living room . 24 Hour Concierge , 24 Hour security , world class workout Gym, Indoor golf simulation , steam sauna , club house, close to mart , restaurants, hospital , bank and freeway . Great opportunity for new buyer . Must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 W 6th Street have any available units?
3223 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 W 6th Street have?
Some of 3223 W 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3223 W 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3223 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3223 W 6th Street offer parking?
No, 3223 W 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3223 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3223 W 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3223 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3223 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3223 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
