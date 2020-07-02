All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

321 Parkman Ave 321

321 Parkman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 Parkman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1BR just off Temple Ave - Cool Neighborhood in LA! - Property Id: 118993

Stop by Friday 5/22 @ 2:00 PM for a viewing! It's awesome!
Call Ed at 213-640-9404 today if you can make it!

Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for!

Parking included!
Front unit
Private back balcony
Washer/dryer ON-SITE
Low flow toilets
Energy/water efficient design
High ceilings
Oodles of cabinet space
A/C
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Killer private balconies and views
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118993
Property Id 118993

(RLNE5784031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

