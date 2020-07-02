321 Parkman Ave 321

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1BR just off Temple Ave - Cool Neighborhood in LA! - Property Id: 118993



Stop by Friday 5/22 @ 2:00 PM for a viewing! It's awesome!

Call Ed at 213-640-9404 today if you can make it!



Hi Everyone! This is absolutely what you have been looking for!



Parking included!

Front unit

Private back balcony

Washer/dryer ON-SITE

Low flow toilets

Energy/water efficient design

High ceilings

Oodles of cabinet space

A/C

Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)

New quartz counter tops

Killer private balconies and views

Pets considered upon approval

1 Year Minimum Lease

1 Month Security Deposit

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118993

Property Id 118993



(RLNE5784031)