Los Angeles, CA
320 S Miraleste Drive
320 S Miraleste Drive

320 S Miraleste Dr · No Longer Available
Location

320 S Miraleste Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautifully upgraded unit nestled in the gated Miraleste Canyon Estates community with amenities such as swimming pools, spas, gym and clubhouse just to name a few. This freshly painted condo boasts a light bright and spacious layout and upgrades throughout. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate flooring in the living room with freshly cleaned carpets upstairs and two spacious bedrooms. With 24 hour security, lush landscape and resort style living this is a great community for the growing families and city life fanatics alike. Located close to Marymount College in Rancho Palos Verdes, ocean, park and recreational areas, food and shopping off of Western Ave, this unit will go quickly! For your own private viewing, call Wyatt Stucker @ 310-408-3583.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S Miraleste Drive have any available units?
320 S Miraleste Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 S Miraleste Drive have?
Some of 320 S Miraleste Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S Miraleste Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 S Miraleste Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S Miraleste Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 S Miraleste Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 320 S Miraleste Drive offer parking?
No, 320 S Miraleste Drive does not offer parking.
Does 320 S Miraleste Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 S Miraleste Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S Miraleste Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 S Miraleste Drive has a pool.
Does 320 S Miraleste Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 S Miraleste Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S Miraleste Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 S Miraleste Drive has units with dishwashers.
