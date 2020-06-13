320 S Miraleste Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Beautifully upgraded unit nestled in the gated Miraleste Canyon Estates community with amenities such as swimming pools, spas, gym and clubhouse just to name a few. This freshly painted condo boasts a light bright and spacious layout and upgrades throughout. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate flooring in the living room with freshly cleaned carpets upstairs and two spacious bedrooms. With 24 hour security, lush landscape and resort style living this is a great community for the growing families and city life fanatics alike. Located close to Marymount College in Rancho Palos Verdes, ocean, park and recreational areas, food and shopping off of Western Ave, this unit will go quickly! For your own private viewing, call Wyatt Stucker @ 310-408-3583.