32 ST GALLEON

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Enjoy unbelievable ocean, city, and mountain views from this beautifully remodeled, 3 level townhome just steps to the sand! You will be captivated by the open living area with hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, 250-gallon saltwater aquarium, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, waterfall center island, custom cabinetry, & stainless-steel appliances. The home boasts two spacious bedrooms both with en-suite spa-like bathrooms. The top floor is perfect for a 3rd bedroom or office with kitchenette great for entertaining from the expansive private rooftop deck. Unit also includes 2 parking spaces and smart home system. Silicon Beach living at its finest!