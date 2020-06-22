All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

32 ST GALLEON

32 Galleon Street · (800) 804-9132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Galleon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Enjoy unbelievable ocean, city, and mountain views from this beautifully remodeled, 3 level townhome just steps to the sand! You will be captivated by the open living area with hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, 250-gallon saltwater aquarium, and a chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, waterfall center island, custom cabinetry, & stainless-steel appliances. The home boasts two spacious bedrooms both with en-suite spa-like bathrooms. The top floor is perfect for a 3rd bedroom or office with kitchenette great for entertaining from the expansive private rooftop deck. Unit also includes 2 parking spaces and smart home system. Silicon Beach living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 ST GALLEON have any available units?
32 ST GALLEON has a unit available for $7,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 ST GALLEON have?
Some of 32 ST GALLEON's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 ST GALLEON currently offering any rent specials?
32 ST GALLEON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 ST GALLEON pet-friendly?
No, 32 ST GALLEON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 32 ST GALLEON offer parking?
Yes, 32 ST GALLEON does offer parking.
Does 32 ST GALLEON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 ST GALLEON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 ST GALLEON have a pool?
No, 32 ST GALLEON does not have a pool.
Does 32 ST GALLEON have accessible units?
No, 32 ST GALLEON does not have accessible units.
Does 32 ST GALLEON have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 ST GALLEON does not have units with dishwashers.
