3182 Weldon Ave D

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious townhome w/ laundry, A/C, deck + garage - Property Id: 172076



Spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in the quiet neighborhood of Glassell Park. Beautifully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, central AC/heat and hardwood flooring. There is a huge private deck with amazing views of the city and a two car garage. Centrally located near Atwater Village and Highland Park. Come see it today!

