Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3182 Weldon Ave D

3182 Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3182 Weldon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious townhome w/ laundry, A/C, deck + garage - Property Id: 172076

Spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in the quiet neighborhood of Glassell Park. Beautifully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, central AC/heat and hardwood flooring. There is a huge private deck with amazing views of the city and a two car garage. Centrally located near Atwater Village and Highland Park. Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 Weldon Ave D have any available units?
3182 Weldon Ave D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3182 Weldon Ave D have?
Some of 3182 Weldon Ave D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 Weldon Ave D currently offering any rent specials?
3182 Weldon Ave D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 Weldon Ave D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3182 Weldon Ave D is pet friendly.
Does 3182 Weldon Ave D offer parking?
Yes, 3182 Weldon Ave D offers parking.
Does 3182 Weldon Ave D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3182 Weldon Ave D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 Weldon Ave D have a pool?
No, 3182 Weldon Ave D does not have a pool.
Does 3182 Weldon Ave D have accessible units?
No, 3182 Weldon Ave D does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 Weldon Ave D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3182 Weldon Ave D does not have units with dishwashers.

