3182 Weldon Ave D

Amenities
Spacious townhome w/ laundry, A/C, deck + garage - Property Id: 172076
Spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in the quiet neighborhood of Glassell Park. Beautifully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, central AC/heat and hardwood flooring. There is a huge private deck with amazing views of the city and a two car garage. Centrally located near Atwater Village and Highland Park. Come see it today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172076p
Property Id 172076
(RLNE5272085)