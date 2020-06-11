All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:06 PM

318 S. Occidental Blvd.

318 South Occidental Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

318 South Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f981297088 ---- Please Call or text anytime! Bright and spacious apartment in Koreatown! We have a great community and there is plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Our property is located Central Los Angeles, close to everything. -BALCONY -BRAND NEW KITCHEN -PARKING INCLUDED Property Features: - On-Site laundry - One assigned parking spot - Online portal for 24/7 access to make payments, request service, and access to your ledger Apartment Features: - Vinyl plank flooring - Quartz counter-tops - Stainless steel appliance package - A/C - Great interior storage closets Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy. Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 S. Occidental Blvd. have any available units?
318 S. Occidental Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 S. Occidental Blvd. have?
Some of 318 S. Occidental Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 S. Occidental Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
318 S. Occidental Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 S. Occidental Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 318 S. Occidental Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 318 S. Occidental Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 318 S. Occidental Blvd. offers parking.
Does 318 S. Occidental Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 S. Occidental Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 S. Occidental Blvd. have a pool?
No, 318 S. Occidental Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 318 S. Occidental Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 318 S. Occidental Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 318 S. Occidental Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 S. Occidental Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

