318 S. Occidental Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f981297088 ---- Please Call or text anytime! Bright and spacious apartment in Koreatown! We have a great community and there is plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Our property is located Central Los Angeles, close to everything. -BALCONY -BRAND NEW KITCHEN -PARKING INCLUDED Property Features: - On-Site laundry - One assigned parking spot - Online portal for 24/7 access to make payments, request service, and access to your ledger Apartment Features: - Vinyl plank flooring - Quartz counter-tops - Stainless steel appliance package - A/C - Great interior storage closets Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy. Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*