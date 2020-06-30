All apartments in Los Angeles
318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143
318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143

318 Miraleste Drive · No Longer Available
Location

318 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN MIRALESTE CANYON ESTATES - Two level condo located in the quiet and private Miraleste Canyon Estates complex. This warm 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom provides a scenic view of the surrounding lush landscape and spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. This home features laminate flooring throughout downstairs and carpet in upper level bedrooms. Complex amenities include 3 pools, 2 jacuzzis, 2 exercise facilities, and a high luxury clubhouse. This home is accommodated with air conditioning, microwave, electric range, and dishwasher. Unit includes a private patio and 1 parking space #129. 24 hour security in beautiful community adjacent to Palos Verdes. Pets allowed but restricted to 1 dog (25 lbs. max) or cat.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5322354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 have any available units?
318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 have?
Some of 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 currently offering any rent specials?
318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 is pet friendly.
Does 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 offer parking?
Yes, 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 offers parking.
Does 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 have a pool?
Yes, 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 has a pool.
Does 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 have accessible units?
No, 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 does not have accessible units.
Does 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 S. Miraleste Drive Unit 143 has units with dishwashers.

