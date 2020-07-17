318 Laveta Terace 3

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Just reduced 2 bed 1 bath fully renovated! - Property Id: 306123



Renovated first floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located just a few blocks from Echo Lake and just a few blocks to downtown.



First showing to be scheduled for this weekend. Email for availability of showing times!



The unit has recessed lighting, gray hardwood flooring throughout the entire unit with crown molding and 2" blinds in all rooms, updated kitchen with granite counter and gray cabinets. First floor, end unit. Building located next door to the a community park and just one block over from the location of two new high-end residential developments. Unit comes with one fully enclosed semi-private garage parking space that offers a large amount of storage space and one car parking. On-site community laundry, common front yard/sitting area and small dog area. Completed gated with controlled access making the building and garages fully secured. Pet friendly, max of 1 dog with pet deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/318-laveta-terace-los-angeles-ca-unit-3/306123

Property Id 306123



(RLNE5952072)