Los Angeles, CA
318 Laveta Terace 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

318 Laveta Terace 3

318 Laveta Terrace · (310) 846-7826
Location

318 Laveta Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Just reduced 2 bed 1 bath fully renovated! - Property Id: 306123

Renovated first floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located just a few blocks from Echo Lake and just a few blocks to downtown.

First showing to be scheduled for this weekend. Email for availability of showing times!

The unit has recessed lighting, gray hardwood flooring throughout the entire unit with crown molding and 2" blinds in all rooms, updated kitchen with granite counter and gray cabinets. First floor, end unit. Building located next door to the a community park and just one block over from the location of two new high-end residential developments. Unit comes with one fully enclosed semi-private garage parking space that offers a large amount of storage space and one car parking. On-site community laundry, common front yard/sitting area and small dog area. Completed gated with controlled access making the building and garages fully secured. Pet friendly, max of 1 dog with pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/318-laveta-terace-los-angeles-ca-unit-3/306123
Property Id 306123

(RLNE5952072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Laveta Terace 3 have any available units?
318 Laveta Terace 3 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Laveta Terace 3 have?
Some of 318 Laveta Terace 3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Laveta Terace 3 currently offering any rent specials?
318 Laveta Terace 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Laveta Terace 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Laveta Terace 3 is pet friendly.
Does 318 Laveta Terace 3 offer parking?
Yes, 318 Laveta Terace 3 offers parking.
Does 318 Laveta Terace 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Laveta Terace 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Laveta Terace 3 have a pool?
No, 318 Laveta Terace 3 does not have a pool.
Does 318 Laveta Terace 3 have accessible units?
No, 318 Laveta Terace 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Laveta Terace 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Laveta Terace 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
