Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive

3173 Lake Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3173 Lake Hollywood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Set at the base of Lake Hollywood, this 1920's Spanish bungalow seamlessly blends original charm and period details along with today's modern conveniences. Being set back off of the street provides for a great deal of privacy and a nice sized grassy front yard. The home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and tons of windows to allow for a tremendous amount of natural light. The guest bedrooms are both large scale and the home features a ton of closet space throughout. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining with a tremendous amount of space for dining, a sunken fire pit area, as well as an in-ground spa. The home also includes a temperature-controlled detached space that can be used for extra storage. In-house laundry, off-street parking, and a great, quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive have any available units?
3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

