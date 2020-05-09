3173 LAKE HOLLYWOOD Drive

Amenities

Set at the base of Lake Hollywood, this 1920's Spanish bungalow seamlessly blends original charm and period details along with today's modern conveniences. Being set back off of the street provides for a great deal of privacy and a nice sized grassy front yard. The home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and tons of windows to allow for a tremendous amount of natural light. The guest bedrooms are both large scale and the home features a ton of closet space throughout. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining with a tremendous amount of space for dining, a sunken fire pit area, as well as an in-ground spa. The home also includes a temperature-controlled detached space that can be used for extra storage. In-house laundry, off-street parking, and a great, quiet neighborhood.