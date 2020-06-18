3170 Barbara Court

Amenities

Unique in character and authentic in design. A RARE opportunity to rent this beautiful home in the sought-after Hollywood Hills at this asking price. Offering you absolute privacy, this perfect home rests comfortably on a 4,466 Sqft – all flat. A beautiful entrance welcomes you to an elegant family room with a fire place and tasteful dining room. The stunning kitchen is equipped with granite counters, sitting on them newer stainless steel appliances. This 2,121 Sqft boasts FOUR MASTER BEDROOMS and additional bathroom for guest, two-car driveway as well as a spacious two-car garage. This great property is centrally located with easy access to all shopping, restaurants, all freeways (101,134 and 170), all major studios and transportation centers, a short drive to downtown, and West Hollywood!