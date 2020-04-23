Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3161 CADET Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3161 CADET Court
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:49 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3161 CADET Court
3161 N Cadet Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3161 N Cadet Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3161 CADET Court have any available units?
3161 CADET Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3161 CADET Court currently offering any rent specials?
3161 CADET Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 CADET Court pet-friendly?
No, 3161 CADET Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3161 CADET Court offer parking?
Yes, 3161 CADET Court does offer parking.
Does 3161 CADET Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 CADET Court have a pool?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have a pool.
Does 3161 CADET Court have accessible units?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 CADET Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3161 CADET Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College